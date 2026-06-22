Egypt near knockouts, Cape Verde World Cup dream alive

Shafaq News

Egypt moved to the top of Group G with a 3-1 victory over New Zealand, while Cape Verde strengthened their qualification hopes by holding Uruguay to a 2-2 draw in Sunday's World Cup action.

Uruguay vs Cape Verde

Cape Verde produced another impressive performance to hold Uruguay 2-2 in Group H, collecting a second consecutive draw against one of the tournament's traditional powers. Uruguay appeared on course for victory after twice taking the lead, but Cape Verde responded on both occasions to earn a point that keeps the group's qualification race wide open.

The result moved Uruguay to two points from two matches after their opening 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia, while Cape Verde climbed to two points after also holding Spain to a goalless draw in their World Cup debut.

With Spain leading the group on four points following their 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, qualification from Group H will now be decided on the final matchday when Uruguay meet Spain and Cape Verde face Saudi Arabia.

Cape Verde entered the tournament as one of the lowest-ranked teams in the competition but have emerged as one of its most resilient sides, avoiding defeat against both Spain and Uruguay.

New Zealand vs Egypt

Egypt beat New Zealand 3-1 to record their first-ever World Cup victory and move into first place in Group G. After drawing 1-1 with Belgium in their opener, Egypt entered the match knowing a win would put them in a strong position before facing Iran in the final round.

New Zealand, who had drawn 2-2 with Iran in their opening match, remained competitive for long stretches but struggled to contain Egypt's attacking quality.

The victory lifted Egypt to four points from two matches, ahead of Iran and Belgium, who played out a 0-0 draw earlier in the day.

The result leaves New Zealand needing a positive result against Belgium in the final round to keep their hopes alive, while Egypt can secure a place in the knockout stage with a result against Iran.

Both groups remain mathematically open, but Egypt now control their own path in Group G, while Cape Verde continue to defy expectations in Group H.