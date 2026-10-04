Shafaq News- Baghdad

Ishtar will continue broadcasting Iraq Stars League matches after reaching an agreement with the Iraqi National Olympic Committee, the committee said on Sunday.

According to a statement, the agreement was reached during a meeting between Olympic Committee President Aqeel Muften and Ishtar broadcasting director Mohammed Haigel. Ishtar, the league’s exclusive broadcaster, had suspended coverage over accumulated debts and unpaid financial obligations.

Broadcasting is set to resume when the league returns on Thursday, October 8, with Round 9. Competition had been suspended during Iraq’s participation in Gulf Cup 27.