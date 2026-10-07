Shafaq News- Erbil

Akam Dilzar won the Al-Amir Tennis Championship in Erbil, finishing ahead of runner-up Faisal Talal after five days of competition featuring leading local and Arab players.

The tournament, organized by the Erbil branch of the Iraqi Tennis Federation under the sponsorship of the Iraqi National Olympic Committee, concluded on Monday.

It began on October 1 as part of a preparatory program aimed at improving players’ technical and physical readiness for upcoming international competitions, while providing opportunities to compete and exchange experience.

Iraqi Tennis Federation President Saif Al-Aqili also announced that he would personally fund the participation of Dilzar and Talal in two tournaments abroad, in a move aimed at supporting their development and encouraging stronger results in future competitions.