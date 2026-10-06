Shafaq News- Nineveh

Mosul municipality has begun road and infrastructure works under the government’s Watan Initiative, with plans to add 5,000 dunams* to the city’s master plan, the municipal director told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Mohammed Al-Agha said engineering teams had started opening roads and upgrading infrastructure in newly designated residential areas. The additional land, secured by Nineveh’s governor, is intended for new residential districts that will be connected to main service networks in an effort to ease overcrowding.

The Watan Initiative is a government housing program aimed at addressing Iraq’s housing shortage through the distribution of one million residential land plots nationwide.

On September 29, Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered authorities to accelerate preparations for the Watan Initiative, including completing a database covering state-owned and other real estate, proposing measures to formalize ownership of housing built on agricultural land and launching online registration the following month.

Read more: Iraq's housing deficit outlasts another government plan

1 Iraqi dunam = 2,500 m²