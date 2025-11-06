Wasit seeks clarity from Iraqi PM over 2.47T dinars outside budget

Shafaq News – Wasit

The Wasit Province Office (Diwan) on Thursday called on Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to clarify his recent remarks regarding the allocation of 2.47 trillion Iraqi dinars (approximately $1.75B) to the province outside the federal budget.

During an electoral conference for the Reconstruction and Development Alliance (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya) in Wasit, Al-Sudani revealed that “2,474 million dinars have been allocated to Wasit from funds outside its annual appropriations to support reconstruction and service projects.”

In a statement, the Diwan said the announcement “raised many questions, especially among companies and contractors who are owed large sums that have remained unpaid for more than a year.”

It added that Wasit has not received any formal notification of such allocations from the relevant financial or executive authorities, stressing the need for transparency regarding “the source of the funds, the spending mechanism, and the projects implemented or planned under this allocation.”

Al-Sudani’s office has not commented on the Diwan’s statement.