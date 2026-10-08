Shafaq News- Baghdad

Nineveh’s National Security Investigation Court said on Thursday that the head of the Political Prisoners Foundation’s provincial branch and an Education Directorate employee had been arrested in separate bribery cases.

According to a statement from Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, the Political Prisoners Foundation official was caught while allegedly receiving money in return for releasing financial entitlements based on forged powers of attorney.

In a separate case, the Education Directorate employee was arrested while allegedly receiving money in exchange for arranging contract-based appointments in Nineveh’s education department.

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