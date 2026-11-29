Shafaq News- Babil

Two employees of the Babil provincial administration were arrested on charges of embezzling nearly 10,000 liters of diesel fuel, Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity (COI) said on Sunday.

Investigators uncovered the alleged embezzlement while auditing the distribution of the province’s diesel allocation, finding that the suspects had diverted 9,850 liters of fuel, sold it to generator and telecommunications tower operators, and kept the proceeds for personal gain.

The suspects were detained under Article 315 of the Iraqi Penal Code.