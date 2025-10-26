Thousands flock to Baghdad’s “I Am Iraqi, I Read” festival

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Baghdad’s Abu Nuwas Gardens came alive as thousands of writers, artists, and readers gathered for the 12th edition of the “I Am Iraqi, I Read” cultural festival — one of Iraq’s largest grassroots initiatives promoting reading and artistic expression.

Late Saturday’s open-air event featured painting, music, poetry, and sculpture exhibitions, alongside the free distribution of 50,000 books in literature, philosophy, and history. Festival director Amer Muaid told Shafaq News the initiative aims to make reading accessible to all Iraqis as “the cornerstone of awareness and intellectual growth.”

The festival also included six book signings, a tribute corner for late poet Mowaffaq Mohammed, and a children’s section where young readers received over 2,000 storybooks.

Founded as a volunteer-driven movement to revive Iraq’s reading culture, the festival continues to face financial constraints and limited institutional support. “Despite its national importance, the event still lacks official backing and the participation of academics and cultural organizations,” organizers said.

Visual artist Fatima Ali, who presented an installation exploring the connection between philosophy and art, explained that her abstract works aimed to “express ideas beyond words.”

Writer and journalist Ali Hussein described the festival as “a cultural carnival,” adding that “the strong turnout proves Iraq’s cultural voice remains alive and influential.” He noted the absence of official figures but said the youth-led enthusiasm sends “a message to the world that Iraq stands for art and knowledge, not war.”