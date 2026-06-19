Students showcase innovations in Iraq’s Diyala

Shafaq News- Diyala

Students at the College of Engineering at the University of Diyala showcased innovative graduation projects addressing service, environmental, and health challenges during an exhibition featuring dozens of engineering initiatives.

Ahmed Khaled Mohammed told Shafaq News that his work involves a smart robotic hand equipped with sensors that enable a paralyzed person to send three different audio alerts through finger movements. The system connects to another device to communicate with family members and can automatically send a distress call via mobile phone if no response is received.

In the renewable energy field, student Taqa Saad said her project converts commercially available solar power system components into educational laboratory devices that engineering students can employ for training and research.

Mina Ali said her design uses enamel glass material as a coating for silver dental fillings to reduce mercury ion leakage and its potential health effects, while also improving the appearance of fillings and reducing associated odors.

The Head of the University of Diyala, Tahseen Hussein Mubarak, told Shafaq News that “the projects reflected promising ideas worthy of investment.” He noted that the university plans to adopt some of the research in its laboratories and coordinate with relevant institutions to implement those deemed feasible. Additionally, a delegation from Iraq's National Security Advisory attended the exhibition to explore the application of several student ideas in support of state institutions.

The exhibition also featured initiatives focused on treating wastewater using magnetic systems and pollutant-absorbing materials, as well as initiatives to improve solar energy efficiency, develop drones, harvest water resources, and mitigate the effects of climate change.