Stray dog attacks surge across Iraq

A rise in stray dog attacks across Iraqi cities fueled growing concern over the lack of control measures and the danger to residents.

On Monday, a nine-year-old girl was injured when a pack of dogs attacked her on her way to school in Kirkuk, a local source told Shafaq News. The child suffered bites to her leg and arm and was taken to a hospital, though her condition is stable.

Earlier, in al-Anbar, a man was wounded in a similar attack in central Ramadi, prompting residents to demand immediate action as stray packs continue to roam the streets after dark.

Iraq is home to more than one million stray dogs, according to monitoring groups. While Baghdad and Erbil have introduced sterilization and vaccination programs, several provinces still rely on culling — a practice that has sparked public outcry. In Duhok, a court ruling permitting the killing of strays drew sharp criticism from animal rights advocates.

Despite scattered campaigns, officials acknowledge that most provinces lack a unified plan or budget to contain the crisis, leaving communities exposed to recurring attacks and disease risks.