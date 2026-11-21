Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Residents from Kirkuk's diverse communities gathered on Saturday for the fifth annual charity market organized by St. Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church, raising funds for needy families while bringing people from different backgrounds together through a shared commitment to solidarity and coexistence.

The event drew several political, religious, and community figures, including Kirkuk First Deputy Governor Rebwar Taha, Iraqi Turkmen Front leader Hassan Turan, and Mar Nicodemus Daoud Matti Sharaf, Archbishop of Mosul, Kirkuk, the Kurdistan Region, and their dependencies for the Syriac Orthodox Church, alongside religious leaders, community representatives, and residents.

The market features products and handicrafts prepared by church members and volunteers, with proceeds going to needy families.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Taha described the initiative as a reflection of Kirkuk's diversity, noting that the participation of different communities in charitable activities demonstrates the strong ties among the province's residents.

Beyond providing assistance to families in need, such initiatives give people from different backgrounds opportunities to meet, build relationships, and strengthen social ties, he added, observing that Kirkuk needs more activities that bring residents together around shared humanitarian values.

"Supporting vulnerable families is a shared responsibility of government institutions, religious organizations, and community groups," Taha said, urging continued efforts to promote cooperation and a culture of giving.

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Hassan Turan, meanwhile, pointed to the presence of officials, religious leaders, and residents at the market as a demonstration of the importance of collective efforts to support families in need. He stressed that social solidarity transcends religious, ethnic, and sectarian differences.

"Kirkuk has a long history of coexistence among its communities," he added, advocating for more initiatives that directly benefit citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.

Mar Nicodemus Daoud Matti Sharaf also described the market as part of the church's mission to serve the wider community, with assistance to people in need at the center of its work.

He explained that the initiative provides assistance to needy families while fostering generosity and solidarity. "The participation of people from across Kirkuk's communities also reflects the province's tradition of coexistence and demonstrates how humanitarian work can bring residents together around shared values."

The archbishop concluded by reaffirming the church's commitment to organizing further social and humanitarian initiatives to assist vulnerable families and strengthen ties among the province's residents.

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