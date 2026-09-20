Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi judiciary postponed until Oct. 5 the case of six French nationals accused of ISIS membership who were transferred from Syria to Iraq in 2025, with their defense team expected to attend the next hearing, an informed source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The Al-Karkh Investigation Court questioned the defendants individually and appointed lawyers to represent them in the absence of privately retained counsel, according to the source. The judge reviewed the investigation files, evidence and charges before hearing each defendant’s testimony in detail.

Earlier today, armored military vehicles transported the six defendants from their detention facility to the Baghdad/Al-Karkh Court of Appeal building under tight security, a Shafaq News correspondent reported. Vehicles carrying French diplomats later arrived at the courthouse.

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