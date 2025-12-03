Sixth Iraq International Book Fair kicks off in Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi capital launched the sixth Iraq International Book Fair on Wednesday at the Baghdad International Fair, a ten-day program from December 3 to 13, organized by the Al Mada Foundation for Media, Culture, and Arts.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan led the opening ceremony alongside Al Mada Foundation Chairman Fakhri Karim, while outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani did not attend.

Despite strong participation from local and regional publishers, public turnout remained modest so far.

Organizers confirmed that this year’s fair includes book signings, panel discussions, literary evenings, and publishing workshops, along with activities focused on youth engagement and reading promotion.