Shafaq News- Qom/ Najaf

Shiite religious authority Grand Ayatollah Hossein Wahid Khorasani died on Tuesday at the age of 105 following a health complication, his office announced.

Born in 1921 in Mashhad, Iran, Khorasani began his religious studies there before moving to Iraq, where he studied at Najaf's Shiite seminary under the late Grand Ayatollah Abu Al-Qasim Al-Khoei, becoming one of his leading students and attaining the rank of mujtahid, a scholar qualified to interpret Islamic law independently.

He later returned to Iran, first to Mashhad and then to Qom, where he taught Islamic jurisprudence and its principles at the city's religious seminary.