Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Water levels at Anah Lake in Iraq's western Al-Anbar province are approaching optimal storage levels following improved water inflows in 2026, the media officer for Anah district told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Mohammed Zuhair said water releases from Haditha Dam increased from 900 to 1,000 cubic meters per second last month, while inflows reached 1,235 cubic meters per second on Sunday morning. Another possible surge could push inflows to around 1,500 cubic meters per second.

Zuhair attributed the recovery to increased water flows from Turkiye through Syria into Iraq's Al-Qaim district, noting that Anah Lake, which serves as a reservoir for Haditha Dam, had moved beyond a critical stage of drought.

Farming And Fisheries

Higher water levels have improved irrigation and farming conditions in Anah, although some agricultural land in the district's western areas has been flooded. Fishing has also benefited, while Anah's government fish hatchery resumed operations in 2026 for the first time in decades after damage forced its closure following 2003.

Zuhair said supporting organizations helped restore the hatchery and supply broodstock and feed, with assistance from local authorities. The facility produced 20 million carp larvae this season and released 60,000 fingerlings in two batches during October.

Environmental Concerns

Environmental expert Ali Al-Fahd told Shafaq News that sustaining the recovery requires careful management of water resources and regular monitoring of inflows and releases to prevent damage to surrounding farmland.

He also called for measures to protect the lake's aquatic ecosystem, noting that farming and fishing provide income for nearby communities and that improved water levels could help revive these activities and reduce the effects of drought.

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