Rights group urges protection for Iraq’s corruption informants

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Protecting corruption informants from retaliation is essential to the success of Iraq’s nationwide Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat al-Fajr) campaign, the Strategic Center for Human Rights said on Monday, describing them as the “first line of defense” in safeguarding public funds.

In a statement, the center called the operation an important step toward strengthening the rule of law and holding those involved accountable, but stressed that sustainable results require a safe legal environment that allows citizens and employees to report corruption “without fear of revenge, threats, or losing their jobs.”

It urged Parliament, the government, judicial authorities, and oversight bodies to complete legislation protecting witnesses and experts, and establish secure and confidential reporting channels, describing such measures as consistent with the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

Highlighting the role of informants in exposing bribery, embezzlement, and abuse of power, the watchdog cited OECD estimates showing that nearly 43% of detected foreign corruption cases worldwide began through individual reports or internal reporting systems. It also pointed to Federal Integrity Commission data showing that Iraqi authorities have received thousands of corruption reports in recent years, referred many suspects to the judiciary, and carried out operations to recover stolen funds inside and outside the country.

On June 28, Iraqi authorities launched “Dawn Crackdown,” a nationwide anti-corruption campaign under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s direction, targeting current and former officials, lawmakers, politicians, business owners, ministers, directors-general, provincial governors, and other suspects.

The Council of Ministers ordered investigative committees on July 4 to complete corruption-related cases within 60 days. It also urged citizens to report public assets and funds obtained through corruption and directed authorities to provide financial rewards for informants in accordance with the law.

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