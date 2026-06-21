Rights Commission rebukes police conduct in Karbala, Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's High Commission for Human Rights on Sunday condemned the"inhumane and unlawful" treatment of citizens by police officers in Karbala and Kirkuk provinces, following the circulation of videos on social media.

The commission said such “individual violations” undermine public trust and overshadow the efforts of security personnel to maintain security and stability, welcoming measures taken by the Interior Ministry to hold those responsible accountable. It also noted that it would continue coordinating with the ministry's Human Rights Directorate to strengthen training for law enforcement personnel.

In Kirkuk, the Interior Ministry recently ordered the detention of an Energy Police officer and launched an investigation after a video showed him assaulting a citizen at a government fuel station. Kirkuk Governor Mohammed Samaan Agha also ordered a separate inquiry.

In Karbala, local police detained another officer after footage circulated online showing him assaulting a motorcyclist from Baghdad.