Four Iraqi Kirkuk fields target 450K bpd under BP

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Thursday tasked BP with raising production four oil fields in Kirkuk, increasing output from about 328,000 to more than 450,000 barrels per day (bpd), while also expanding associated gas production to around 12.5 million cubic meters daily and prioritizing local hiring across the operations.

According to the Iraqi Oil Ministry, the project covers Bai Hassan, Jambur, Khabbaz, and the Kirkuk field, including the Avana and Baba formations.

BP Iraq General Manager Zaid Al-Yasiri pledged to prioritize provincial residents for project jobs based on operational needs and required qualifications, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) lawmaker Helou Qader Al-Jabari told Shafaq News, adding that he and fellow PUK lawmaker Dilan Ghafoor urged BP to allocate a “suitable share” of positions to Kirkuk residents.

On July 26, Kirkuk’s Oil and Gas Syndicate demanded that residents receive at least 85% of jobs throughout the project’s development stages.

Iraq began implementing the BP contract in October 2025, when production from the covered fields stood at about 328,000 barrels per day. The project targets more than 450,000 barrels per day and 440 million standard cubic feet of associated gas daily. BP later suspended most foreign operations during regional security tensions before resuming work on June 29 with the return of technical and engineering teams.

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