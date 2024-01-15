Iraqi Oil Ministry announces near opening of North Refinery in Baiji

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Oil Ministry announced on Monday that the North Refinery in Baiji, Saladin, is nearing completion and is expected to be opened soon.

The refinery, which has a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day, was heavily damaged during the war against the Islamic State group.

In a statement, the ministry said that the refinery is now in the final stages of construction and that the commissioning process is underway.

The ministry also said that "the refinery will play an important role in meeting Iraq's domestic oil demand and providing fuel for power plants."

"The company is putting the finishing touches on the project to rebuild the North Refinery, which was damaged by 90%," said Hamid Younis, the ministry's undersecretary for refining.

"The national effort has succeeded in rebuilding the North Refinery with a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day," he added. "The government and the ministry are keen to rebuild this refinery, which represents an important addition to national production."