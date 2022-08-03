Abdul Jabbar attends JMMC meeting

Shafaq News / Iraq's oil minister, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, said that OPEC+ is keen to keep the international oil market stable.

The Minister attended on Wednesday an online meeting of the Joint OPEC/Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC).

A statement by the Minister's office said that the meeting discussed the latest development in the oil market, and discussed the organization's reports regarding the factors that influence the oil supply and demand.

Abdul Jabbar indicated that it was agreed to increase oil production by 100,000 barrels per day in September.