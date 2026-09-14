Shafaq News- Baghdad

Dozens of Iraqi retirees demonstrated in central Baghdad on Monday, demanding that the minimum monthly pension be raised to one million dinars (about $760) as part of changes they are seeking to the country’s retirement law.

According to a Shafaq News correspondent, the protesters marched toward the government and parliament buildings, pressing authorities to improve their living conditions and address what they described as problems affecting their pension rights.

Their demands also include restoring the retirement age from 60 to 63 and amending Articles 13 and 28 of the retirement law.

Read more: Proposed retirement age reform in Iraq sparks debate