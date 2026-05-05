Regional tensions halt 60 foreign archaeological missions to Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Around 60 foreign archaeological missions have been unable to enter Iraq due to recent regional tensions, the head of the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage, Ali Obaid Shalgham, said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Shalgham attributed the disruption to the escalation involving the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other since Feb. 28, which forced the cancellation or postponement of excavation and survey work across multiple sites. The situation has also limited Iraqi archaeologists’ access to specialized training programs, both locally and abroad, typically led by international experts, slowing efforts to build national expertise.

He added that the authority is developing temporary measures to sustain fieldwork and protect heritage sites under current conditions.

The impact has extended to tourism. US-based Al-Monitor pointed to a sharp decline in visitors to holy sites in Najaf and Karbala, affecting local economies and workers in the sector, alongside disruptions to air travel and higher ticket costs.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran

Despite this, Iraq recorded rising numbers of Arab and foreign visitors throughout 2025 and early 2026, with Baghdad leading arrivals, particularly for cultural and historical tourism, according to Interior Ministry spokesperson Miqdad Miri.

Economic data shows that tourism revenue grew by 25% in 2024 to $5.7 billion, up from $4.6 billion in 2023, placing Iraq among leading Arab tourism earners. Baghdad’s profile was further elevated after the Arab Tourism Organization designated it Arab Capital of Tourism for 2025. Prime Minister’s adviser for tourism and antiquities Omar Al-Alawi indicated that Iraq aims to diversify beyond religious tourism and attract up to 10 million visitors annually over the next decade through infrastructure upgrades and heritage restoration to boost non-oil revenues.