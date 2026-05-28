Plastic tide chokes Iraq's environment

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Plastic bottles and single-use containers are emerging as one of Iraq’s “most pressing environmental pressures,’’ with consumption rising while recycling rates remain low, the Iraq Green Observatory reported on Thursday.

Plastic use is deeply embedded in daily life, ranging from bottled water and beverage packaging to food containers and plastic bags. Iraq is also among the region’s larger importers of plastic materials, with supplies mainly coming from China, Turkiye, Iran, and Saudi Arabia.

The watchdog estimates that each Iraqi generates around 400 grams of plastic waste per day. In Baghdad alone, waste output reaches roughly 10,000 tons daily, with plastic accounting for 600 to 1,000 tons —about 15% to 20% of total solid waste nationwide.

Beyond household consumption, the construction sector accounts for about 21% of plastic use, particularly in pipes, insulation materials, and building components. Plastic is also widely used in electronics, automotive manufacturing, and household goods.

Despite high levels of use, recycling remains limited. Less than 20% of plastic waste is recycled, while most ends up in unregulated dumpsites or informal landfills, including areas along the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Efforts to replace plastic bags with paper alternatives have faced practical constraints. Any transition, the Observatory notes, would require sustained public awareness campaigns alongside broader measures targeting single-use bottles, beverage packaging, and disposable containers that dominate consumption patterns —steps that are currently not in place.

Read more: Iraq's new government takes on plastic pollution with restrictions