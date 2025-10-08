Patriarchate denies reports claiming Cardinal Sako visited Israel

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Chaldean Patriarchate on Wednesday dismissed social media claims that Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako visited Israel as “pure fabrication and slander.”

According to a statement, the Patriarchate said the rumor — allegedly produced using artificial intelligence — had circulated in past years and was revived recently to “tarnish the patriarch’s reputation.”

The Patriarchate clarified that Sako has never traveled to Israel, and that any genuine visit would be open and public. It noted that the cardinal was part of Pope Francis’ delegation in Jordan during a recent papal visit, but “by choice” did not cross into Israel, out of respect for the Palestinian cause — despite the existence of a Chaldean church and center in Jerusalem.

Iraq maintains a longstanding policy of nonrecognition toward Israel and has repeatedly condemned Israeli expansionist rhetoric.