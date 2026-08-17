Oil Ministry removes Baghdad fuel distribution director

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Mohammed Shubbar Abdul Ilah, director of the Baghdad Distribution Authority at Iraq’s Petroleum Products Distribution Company, was dismissed on Monday over administrative violations, a government source told Shafaq News.

The violations were related to “workflow,” but no details were provided about their nature or whether the case had been referred to regulatory or investigative bodies.

An acting director is expected to be appointed pending a permanent replacement to ensure fuel supplies to stations and other outlets continue without disruption.

The Baghdad Distribution Authority operates under the state-owned Petroleum Products Distribution Company, which manages petroleum-product distribution and fuel supplies across the capital.

Neither the Oil Ministry nor the company had issued an official statement detailing the dismissal or its reasons by publication time.