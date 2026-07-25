Nineteen-year-old dies by suicide in Iraq’s Mosul

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A 19-year-old man died by suicide inside his home in Mosul, with initial investigations pointing to psychological and economic pressures as possible factors behind the incident, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The young man was found dead after hanging himself with a rope on the upper floor of his family’s house in the Bab al-Baid area on the right bank of Mosul, in Nineveh province.

Authorities began investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Iraq recorded 617 suicides nationwide in the first half of 2026, according to figures released by the Interior Ministry. A 2025 report by Iraq’s Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs found that the country records an average of 55 to 70 suicides per month, with cases increasing from roughly 1,100 in 2022 to about 1,300 in 2023 and nearing 1,500 in 2024.

Read more: When life feels closed from all sides: Iraq’s rising suicide cases