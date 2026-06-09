New Baghdad hub gives artists a home

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Tucked within the historic Al-Shawaka district of old Baghdad, Khan Al-Baghdadi has become a gathering place for Iraqi visual artists, offering them a space to paint, display their work, and connect with art enthusiasts.

Artist Mohammed Kataa Al-Kinani told Shafaq News that the venue, which opened in early April, regularly hosts art exhibitions and drawing courses for both fine arts students and the wider public, while the organizers plan to host musical gatherings. However, he pointed out that daily attendance remains modest because the center is still new and has yet to gain broader recognition.

Decades of wars and crises have left many Iraqis focused on daily challenges rather than cultural pursuits. "Even people who appreciate art may not be in a position to purchase artworks because of their living conditions," he stated, pointing to a significant decline in the market for paintings and other artistic works.

Additionally, many of Iraq's traditional art collectors and patrons have left the country, while investment priorities have shifted toward real estate. "Many people now prefer owning property to acquiring artwork, despite the cultural value of visual art."