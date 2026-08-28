Shafaq News- Najaf

Najaf Friday preacher Sadr al-Din al-Qabbanji on Friday called for rejecting rhetoric that fuels hostility among Iraq’s ethnic and religious communities, urging unity among Muslims across sectarian and ethnic lines.

“We call for the unity of the Islamic nation, Shiites and Sunnis, with all their sects and ethnic groups,” al-Qabbanji said in a sermon. “No statement that incites hatred or hostility among ethnic groups and Islamic sects should be made.”

Earlier this week, Iraq’s Sunni Endowment filed a complaint against Shiite religious reciter Faqid al-Mousawi, accusing him of insulting companions of the Prophet Muhammad and one of his wives, following the renewed circulation on social media of a video presented by some users as recent and containing chants that sparked sectarian controversy.

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