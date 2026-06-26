Mourning begins at Karbala holy shrines for Ashura

Shafaq News- Karbala

At the Imam Hussein bin Ali and Al-Abbas bin Ali holy shrines and the area between them, ceremonies commemorating Ashura began with millions of mourners from Iraq and Muslim countries marking the tenth day of the holy month of Muharram.

The day's ceremonies opened with the recitation of the story of Imam Hussein's killing at Karbala, narrated before the vast crowds. After the recitation, mourners take part in traditional rites of grief, including chest-beating (latmiya) and elegiac chants (radood) lamenting the events of Karbala.