Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi courts registered 18,351 marriage contracts in July, down nearly 35% from 28,085 in June, while divorces edged up 1.6% to 6,352, Supreme Judicial Council data showed on Tuesday.

Nineveh recorded 3,412 marriage contracts, while Baghdad registered a combined 4,058 across Al-Karkh and Al-Rusafa.

Baghdad also led divorce registrations with 2,620 cases, including 1,407 in Al-Rusafa and 1,213 in Al-Karkh, followed by Basra with 620.

The figures cover federal courts across 15 Iraqi provinces, excluding the Kurdistan Region.

Read more: Baghdad newly weds move in with in-laws as rents climb