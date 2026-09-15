Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Authorities have begun increasing water releases into Lake Al-Habbaniyah under an operating plan to add about 1.5 billion cubic meters to its strategic reserves, Al-Anbar Governor Omar Mishaan Dabbous said on Tuesday.

He also instructed authorities around the lake to take precautions, monitor the movement of people and vehicles, and prevent damage or unauthorized activity around the embankments. Dabbous urged residents to follow safety instructions as releases increase.

Earlier this month, Al-Habbaniyah Tourist City Director Moayad Al-Mashouh told Shafaq News that the lake's water level had risen moderately, helping attract more tourists and families from across Iraq, after the Water Resources Ministry increased releases into the lake to 40 cubic meters per second in mid-August to replenish reserves and offset water shortages.

Al-Habbaniyah Tourist City needs sustained releases totaling one billion cubic meters to restore normal activity, while the lake requires about 3.5 billion cubic meters to return to its previous level, according to Al-Mashouh.

Read more: Rehabilitation plan to revive Al-Habbaniyah Tourist City in Iraq’s Al-Anbar