Kirkuk releases $53M for farmer payments

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Payments for last season's wheat crop are underway after designated banks received 70 billion Iraqi dinars ($53.5 million) for distribution to farmers, the director of Kirkuk Silo said on Thursday, as wheat deliveries to the Iraqi province's grain silos approached 250,000 tons.

Hassan Hamdi told Shafaq News that wheat deliveries are expected to increase in the coming days as harvests continue to arrive from agricultural areas across the province.

Regarding financial dues, Hamdi said procedures to distribute the funds to farmers and grain suppliers have begun under a plan aimed at ensuring timely payments. All necessary logistical requirements have been provided to accelerate procedures and reduce waiting times, he noted, describing the current wheat marketing season in Kirkuk as successful.

Read more: Iraq’s wheat fields no longer guarantee bread

Farmers from Iraq's main grain-producing provinces recently staged protests in Baghdad, demanding the payment of overdue dues, higher wheat procurement prices, and compensation for flood- and drought-related crop losses. The government later pledged to release outstanding farmer dues and confirmed higher wheat purchase prices.

Read more: Iraq's farmers fed the state. Now they're waiting to be paid.