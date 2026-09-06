Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An unidentified force took an official with Iraq’s state-run Oil Products Distribution Company from a fuel station in Kirkuk on Sunday evening, an informed source told Shafaq News.

The official, the account manager at the company’s Kirkuk branch, was supervising a vehicle queue at Al-Salam fuel station when a woman attempted to bypass the line. He stopped her in accordance with station regulations.

The woman then made a phone call, and minutes later, a government-owned Mitsubishi pickup carrying a force arrived at the station and took the official away, according to the source.

No official explanation has been issued. The identity of those responsible and the reason for the action remain unknown. It is also unclear whether the incident was connected to the earlier dispute over the queue.