Kirkuk memorial keeps Turkmen music legacy alive

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A memorial corner honoring the late Iraqi Turkmen singer Abdul Wahab Barghash Hussein, known as "Haba" and regarded as a pioneer of Qoriyat —a traditional vocal music genre— opened on Monday in Kirkuk's historic Al-Qaisariyah market.

Local Qoriyat performers, artists, and cultural figures joined the opening ceremony at Layali Urfa Café, with Turkmen Artists Union Deputy Chairman Muhammed Kaya describing the memorial as a tribute to Haba and crediting him with helping restore the prominence of Qoriyat in the province after years of decline.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Kaya said the initiative aims to introduce younger generations to Haba's contributions and preserve Turkmen cultural heritage, urging authorities and cultural institutions to protect Kirkuk's historic landmarks.

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