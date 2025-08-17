Iraq’s Kirkuk unveils statue of Turkmen singer Habe

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

On Sunday, Kirkuk’s Cultural Center unveiled a statue of Turkmen singer Habe, marking 24 years since his death and honoring his enduring influence on Iraqi Turkmen music.

The ceremony, attended by public figures and family members, featured performances of Turkmen and Kurdish music, alongside recitations of poetry from Habe’s works.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Shahin Habe, the singer’s son, described the monument as “an important symbolic event to honor an artist who served and delighted people,” highlighting his father’s mastery of all forms of maqam and his popularity among both Turkmen and Kurdish communities.

He also described the event as “a historic moment linking the past and present,” noting that placing the statue in the Cultural Center’s courtyard reflects the pride and loyalty of Kirkuk’s Turkmen, Kurds, Arabs, and other communities.

“The statue will serve as a lasting tribute and a cultural attraction for future generations,” Shahin concluded.