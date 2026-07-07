Oil ministry employee sentenced in Nineveh embezzlement case

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A Nineveh criminal court sentenced a government fuel station employee to 10 years in prison on Tuesday after convicting him of embezzling 1.174 billion dinars ($1.3M) in public funds, the Federal Integrity Commission announced.

The court found the defendant guilty of “stealing fuel sales revenue” from the station during September and October 2025.

The conviction relied on Article 315 of Iraq's Penal Code, which addresses misappropriation of public funds.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi established a government-wide anti-corruption campaign, the Dawn Crackdown, which led in its first phase to the arrest of about 67 officials, lawmakers, and businessmen.

In its 2025 report, the Commission put protected funds at 837.09 billion dinars ($539.2M) and $550.8 million through investigative and preventive steps aimed at limiting waste and preserving state resources.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far