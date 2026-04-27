Kirkuk expects 600K tons wheat output

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk’s expected wheat production to reach around 600,000 tons this season, reinforcing the province’s role as a key grain producer in Iraq, an Iraqi official told Shafaq News on Monday.

Head of Kirkuk Agriculture Directorate, Zuhair Ali Hussein, revealed that initial indicators for the season are positive, with average yields reaching about 1,250 kilograms per dunam (0.25 hectares), “reflecting improved agricultural output driven by modern farming methods, technical support, and relatively favorable weather conditions.”

The directorate has coordinated with authorities, including the Ministry of Trade and the General Company for Grain Trading, to develop a comprehensive plan for receiving wheat from farmers in line with the capacity of collection centers.

The plan aims to address challenges from previous seasons by strengthening coordination among agencies and introducing oversight mechanisms to prevent delays or bottlenecks at collection points, Hussein noted, adding that the directorate will continue to monitor operations throughout the harvest period to support a successful season.

Last week, wheat harvesting started in Basra with average yields of about 750 kg per dunam, covering 3,937 dunams under the government plan and 7,500 dunams outside it. Iraq’s 2026 wheat production is forecast at 5 million tons, down from 6.3 million in 2025, while imports are expected to rise to 2.1 million tons.