Journalists Syndicate rejects Al-Anbar press freedom report

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

The head of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate's Al-Anbar branch on Thursday dismissed a report ranking the province second in Iraq for violations against press freedom, calling its findings “inaccurate.”

Ahmed Al-Rashed told Shafaq News that Al-Anbar offers a safe environment, allowing reporters to move freely and carry out their work. He said conditions in Al-Anbar are comparable to those in other Iraqi provinces and support media activity.

According to Al-Rashed, authorities had not arrested any journalists in Al-Anbar over the past four years, except for the case of journalist Khaled Al-Qara Ghouli, who was summoned “politely for questioning,” with the meeting ending in less than an hour.

Al-Nakhil Center ranked Al-Anbar second after Baghdad for the number of reported violations against journalists. It documented 59 press freedom breaches across Iraq during the first half of 2026, with the remaining cases recorded in Karbala, Basra, Erbil, and Kirkuk.

In May, Reporters Without Borders ranked Iraq 162nd out of 180 countries in its 2026 World Press Freedom Index, down seven places from the previous year. The organization cited recurring violence against journalists, political pressure, and economic challenges facing independent media.

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