Jordanian court orders company to compensate Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A Jordanian appeals court ordered a local corporation to pay compensation to Iraq's state-owned South Refineries Company, the Iraqi Justice Ministry said on Thursday.

The case stemmed from the company's failure to meet its obligations under a 2011 agreement with the South Refineries Company. The ministry's Legal Department pursued the case before Jordanian courts until the Court of Appeal in Amman issued the final ruling.

Official figures show Iraq prevailed in 32 legal and arbitration cases between 2023 and 2025, securing recoveries totaling about $2.6 billion and €40 million.