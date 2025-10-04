Iraqi vessel rescues Indian fisherman in the Indian Ocean

Shafaq News – Baghdad

An Iraqi cargo vessel rescued an Indian citizen from drowning in the middle of the Indian Ocean, a transport union official said on Saturday.

Ali al-Aqabi, a member of the Maritime Transport Workers Union, told Shafaq News that “the Iraqi ship al-Hadbaa was carrying raw materials to India when the crew spotted a man calling for help at a distance of several dozen meters.”

The ship’s crew immediately launched a rescue boat and saved the man, who was found in critical condition.

According to al-Aqabi, the rescued fisherman received medical treatment on board and was later handed over in stable condition to the Indian Coast Guard.

