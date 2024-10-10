Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on two ships in Red Sea, Indian Ocean

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Yemen’s Houthi announced that they had targeted two ships, one in the Red Sea and another in the Indian Ocean, marking a significant escalation in the group’s maritime operations.

In a statement, the Houthis claimed they had launched a coordinated attack on the US-flagged oil tanker “Olympic Spirit” in the Red Sea. The group said the ship was struck by “11 ballistic missiles and two drones,” resulting in direct hits.

The Houthis further stated that the operation was a joint effort involving their missile forces, air force, and naval units.

A second attack, the group said, involved a missile strike on the vessel “ST. JOHN” in the Indian Ocean, which also reportedly sustained direct damage.

The statement added that the “ST. JOHN” was targeted because the ship's owner violated a ban on entering ports of “occupied Palestinian territory.”

The Houthis have intensified their maritime attacks since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war in October, targeting more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones. Their campaign has resulted in the seizure of one vessel, the sinking of two others, and the deaths of four sailors. A US-led coalition has intercepted other attempted attacks or have failed to reach their targets.

The Joint Maritime Information Center, an international naval force operation monitoring Houthi activities, reported that the Blue Lagoon I was struck by three ballistic missiles approximately 70 nautical miles northwest of the Yemeni port of Saleef. The center indicated that the attack might have been motivated by the vessel's association with other recently docked ships in Israel.

"All crew on board are safe. The vessel sustained minimal damage but does not require assistance," the center stated.

The strikes on the oil tankers come as efforts continue to salvage the Sounion oil tanker, which was also hit by the Houthis and remains ablaze.

The Sounion, which was carrying about 1 million barrels of oil, was initially attacked by the Houthis using small arms, projectiles, and a drone boat. A French destroyer operating as part of Operation ASPIDES rescued the Sounion's crew, including 25 Filipinos and Russians and four private security personnel, and transported them to Djibouti.