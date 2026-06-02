Iraqi study identifies new cancer weapon

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi researchers have co-authored a new international study examining how zinc oxide nanoparticles could be applied in cancer treatment and other medical uses, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals on Tuesday.

Titled “The anticancer, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties of zinc oxide nanoparticles: A comprehensive review,” the study was conducted by the Ibn al-Bitar Research Center under the Iraqi Industrial Research and Development Authority. It appeared in TransMed, a journal published by KeAi and indexed in Scopus in the second quartile (Q2).

Researchers explored synthesis and analytical methods used for zinc oxide nanoparticles, focusing on their distinct physical and chemical properties that strengthen their relevance in nanomedicine. The paper also points to particle size and shape as key factors shaping biological behavior and therapeutic performance, indicating possible applications in cancer research, oxidative stress management, and infection control.

‘’The publication is part of broader efforts to expand applied scientific research and deepen cooperation with international academic institutions,’’ the Authority added, noting that the findings carry “significant implications” for both industrial development and health-related applications.

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