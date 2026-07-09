Iraqi police captain jailed over $2M theft

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A court in Iraq's Dhi Qar province sentenced a police captain to 10 years in prison and fined him 1.8 billion Iraqi dinars (about $1.2M) after convicting him of stealing money from a municipal official, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

He was found guilty of stealing about 3 billion dinars (about $2M) from an official at the Nasiriyah municipality in collusion with the official's wife, whose case remains before the courts.

According to the source, the officer returned part of the stolen money, while the remaining amount formed the basis of the court-imposed fine.

The municipal official had previously been arrested and convicted in a separate corruption case, the source added.

Iraq launched the Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat al-Fajr) late last month under Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's direction. The operation targeted so far 67 current and former officials across multiple sectors on corruption-related charges.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep