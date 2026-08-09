Iraqi passport restricted to just 28 destinations

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has the world’s third-weakest passport, according to the latest Henley Passport Index, with its citizens able to enter just 28 destinations without previously obtaining a visa or securing one on arrival.

Afghanistan occupies the lowest position in the August 2026 ranking, with access to 22 destinations, followed by Syria with 25. Iraq comes third, while Pakistan and Yemen follow with 29 and 30 destinations, respectively.

Somalia holds the sixth-lowest position with access to 32 destinations, followed by Nepal with 34 and North Korea with 35. Iran comes ninth from the bottom, with access to 37 destinations, while Eritrea completes the 10 lowest-ranked passports with 38 destinations.

At the other end of the ranking, Singapore holds the world’s strongest passport with access to 192 destinations. Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates share second place at 188, followed by Sweden with 187.

The Henley Passport Index previously placed Iraq’s passport 101st globally, ahead of only Syria among Arab countries. It covers 199 passports and uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to measure the number of destinations passport holders can enter without obtaining a visa before departure.

Read more: Trust gap, wars, instability: Why Iraq’s passport ranks among weakest