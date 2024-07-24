Henley & Partners 2024 Passport Index: Singapore tops, Arab passports ranked

Shafaq News/ The London-based migration consultancy Henley & Partners has published its 2024 index on the strongest and weakest passports globally, including those of Arab countries.

According to the ranking, Singapore holds the title of the world's most powerful passport. Japan, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain share the second position, each allowing visa-free travel to 192 destinations.

The third position is occupied by the passports of Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden, which provide visa-free access to 191 destinations.

The Henley Passport Index is the only one of its kind based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA) with historical data spanning 19 years. The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

The Henley Passport Index is the authoritative ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Arab Passports

Among Arab countries, the Qatari passport ranks 46th globally, allowing holders to travel visa-free to 107 destinations.

The Kuwaiti passport follows in 49th place, offering visa-free travel to 99 destinations.

The Saudi Arabian passport is ranked 56th, with access to 88 destinations, while the Omani passport comes in at 58th, allowing travel to 86 destinations.

The Moroccan passport ranks 68th globally, enabling travel to 72 destinations without a visa. The Tunisian passport is 71st, with access to 69 destinations; the Algerian passport is 84th, allowing travel to 55 destinations; and the Egyptian passport is 87th, providing access to 52 destinations.

Regarding the weakest passports, the index ranks Syria at 102nd globally, with citizens able to travel to 28 countries without a visa. Iraq is 101st, with visa-free access to 31 countries. Yemen is 100th, with entry to 33 countries; Somalia is 99th, allowing travel to 35 countries; Libya is 98th, with access to 39 countries; and Palestine is 97th, enabling visa-free travel to 40 countries.

Jörg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, stated in comments reported by Bloomberg, " The ability to travel visa-free to a wide array of destinations is no longer merely a convenience." he added, "It's a powerful economic tool that can drive growth, foster international cooperation, and attract foreign investment."