Iraqi fuel tanker blast kills driver in Syria

Shafaq News- Damascus

An Iraqi fuel tanker driver was killed late Monday when his vehicle exploded after a crash on Syria’s Homs-Tartus highway, Shafaq News correspondent said.

The incident occurred in the Al-Rabiyah area, causing a major fire that shut down the international road toward Tartus and left several people injured. No official casualty toll has been released.

Authorities opened an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Earlier this month, an Iraqi oil tanker overturned and caught fire on the Homs-Al-Tanf highway in Syria’s desert region, with no casualties reported. In June, another Iraqi tanker was attacked by unidentified gunmen on the Aleppo-Manbij highway in northern Syria, causing material damage.