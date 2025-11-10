Iraqi diaspora in US protests exclusion from vote

Shafaq News - Washington

Iraqis living in the US voiced strong opposition to the government’s decision to bar expatriates from participating in Tuesday’s parliamentary elections, calling it a violation of their constitutional rights.

Muthanna Obaida Hussein, head of cultural and social committees at the Iraqi Association in Michigan, said on Monday expatriates had hoped to vote as a “constitutional right that should not be suspended.”

“We delivered a formal letter to Iraq’s Consul General in Detroit demanding a review of the decision and raised the issue with intelligence chief Hamid Al-Shatri during his visit to Michigan,” Hussein added. “Excluding us undermines trust between citizens and the state.”

Hussein criticized officials for citing financial constraints, noting that Lebanon plans to include its diaspora in next year’s elections despite a severe economic crisis. “If Lebanon can do it, why can’t Iraq, a far wealthier country?” he asked.

Iraq’s general elections are scheduled for Tuesday, November 11, with approximately 20 million eligible voters nationwide, including over 3 million in the Kurdistan Region, to fill 329 parliamentary seats. Special voting for security forces, service sectors, and internally displaced persons took place on Sunday, November 9, with 1.1 million of 1.31 million eligible voters participating. The Independent High Electoral Commission reported an 82% turnout nationwide, with the Kurdistan Region recording the highest participation rate, exceeding 97%.

