Iraqi desserts attract global spotlight

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraq’s culinary heritage is attracting international attention, with the food documentation site Atlas of Foods highlighting six of the country’s most popular desserts, including stuffed dates, kleicha, and zalabia.

Stuffed dates are a standout, packed with almonds, pistachios, walnuts, candied fruits, or sweetened cream, often accented with cinnamon or cardamom. They are especially cherished during Ramadan, offering a quick, energy-boosting treat after fasting.

Mahalabia, a creamy milk-based pudding flavored with orange blossom or rose water, was ranked second. Thickened with rice flour or cornstarch and garnished with pistachios, almonds, shredded coconut, cinnamon, or raisins, it is enjoyed across the Middle East and North Africa, served hot before cooling.

To continue reading, click here.