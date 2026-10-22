Shafaq News- Nasiriyah

Iraq's parliamentary Integrity Committee has summoned two members of the Dhi Qar Provincial Council as part of an investigation into alleged violations involving Rashid Najm, director general of the province's Health Directorate, according to a document.

Those summoned are the heads of the provincial council's integrity and health committees. The parliamentary committee is scheduled to resume its proceedings on October 27.

The investigation concerns dealings involving the Qatari company Beta Scan, food supplies for Health Directorate employees and other alleged administrative violations.

In August, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council recommended that Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi dismiss Najm and suspend the director of health oversight and the director of Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital.

The recommendation followed reports of health and environmental violations at the directorate.