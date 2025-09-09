Iraqi Parliament forms committee to probe Karbala's bridge collapse

Shafaq News - Baghdad

The Iraqi Parliament on Tuesday established a temporary committee to investigate the collapse of the Al-Atishi Bridge in Karbala.

According to an official document, the panel must submit its examination report within five days.

The bridge, still under construction, collapsed last week, prompting Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to instruct the Higher Commission for Coordination among Provinces and Karbala authorities to form a separate investigative team to determine the cause of the collapse and assign responsibility. The Karbala Civil Defense Directorate noted that rescue teams saved seven individuals and recovered two bodies.